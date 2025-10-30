Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan on Thursday criticised Congress for mistreating people of Bihar when they are in other states, alleging that its leaders "clap" when Biharis are "abused". His remarks came while he was in Chhapra to participate in a campaign for the NDA in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Chirag Paswan highlighted how the insult of people of Bihar in other states made him join politics. He also mentioned the PM's remarks about the Punjab CM, who was threatening Biharis not to enter Punjab, and Congress members were clapping.

"The reason I entered politics was the way Biharis are insulted in other states. The way even the word "Bihari" was turned into an abuse, and sadly, all the ruling parties are in this situation. The Prime Minister mentioned how the Congress Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of a member of the Gandhi family, was threatening Biharis not to enter Punjab, while Congress members were applauding. All this shows that when Congress treats Biharis in Telangana in this manner, how can they come to Bihar to seek votes? Rather, the public should ask, When your party's Chief Ministers abuse Biharis in other states, these people clap, and the same Congress leaders come here," Paswan told news agency ANI.

Paswan added that the Assembly polls would pave the way for the beginning of a new phase for the development of Bihar. "This election and the next five years will be a golden period for Bihar. The swearing-in ceremony after November 14th won't just be a ceremony for the swearing-in of the Chief Minister and the Cabinet, but it will be a ceremony to lay the foundation for a developed Bihar," he also said.

Rabri Devi expresses confidence in the victory of the Mahagathbandhan

Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Thursday expressed her confidence in the victory of his son and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, adding that the public of Bihar has decided to make him the Chief Minister.

She also emphasised that Tejashwi keeps his word and delivers on his promises. "The public of Bihar has made up its mind to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar. He is a youth and a new leader. Tejashwi Yadav fulfils what he says," she said while speaking to ANI.

When asked about her elder son, expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting the elections separately under the banner of Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD), Rabri Devi said, “He is right at his place (theek hai, apne jagah pe theek hai woh)."