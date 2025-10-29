/Bihar assembly election 2025: What's inside the Mahagathbandhan manifesto

Ahead of the assembly elections in the Indian state of Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan released its manifesto with the title - 'Tejaswhi Pran' (Tejashwi's Vow). The manifesto comprises multiple bold poll promises, including one government job per family, a monthly allowance of ₹2,500 for women, and 200 units of free electricity for every household.

The document, unveiled as the INDIA Alliance’s Sankalp Patra 2025, carries the slogan: “Sampoorna Bihar ka, Sampoorna Parivartan – Tejashwi Pratigya, Tejashwi Pran.” The alliance’s manifesto outlined a wide-ranging agenda focusing on employment, welfare, and governance reforms.

The manifesto promises employment. Tejashwi has pledged to enact a law within 20 days of forming the government to ensure one government job per family.

Among the welfare measures, the alliance has promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household and gas cylinders for ₹500 to poor families.

The manifesto also stated that the Mahagathbandhan would guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops.

This came after Tejashwi Yadav announced on Tuesday (Oct 28) that if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power, he will lift the prohibition ban on 'toddy' (tari) in the dry state. During a rally in Saran's Parsa, the RJD leader said, "The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act has completely failed in Bihar... There is a home delivery system of liquor in the state, and people are easily availing it."

"Saran is witnessing murder, dacoity, abduction and loot every day. But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is least bothered about it… he never comes to console the victims. This is sheer insensitivity on the part of the government," he claimed at the rally in Marhaura.

Yadav's poll promise resembled a lot with Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishore, who has promised to lift the liquor ban in the state if he comes to power. Yadav said this after sparking a controversy last days ago by saying that if he comes to power, the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be “thrown into the dustbin.”

“Nitish Kumar has always supported such forces, and it is because of him that the RSS and its affiliates are spreading communal hatred in the state as well as in the country. The BJP should be called 'Bharat Jalao Party'. If the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, we will throw the Waqf Act into the dustbin,” Yadav said, PTI quoted.