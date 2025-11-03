/Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Araria constituency voting date, candidates – Everything you need to know

Bihar is set to vote in the Assembly Election 2025, with the first phase of polling scheduled in less than ten days. Araria is one of the 243 assembly constituencies in the state and has a Muslim majority. In all constituencies in the state, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Mahagathbandhan or the INDIA bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party will be largely competing.

The NDA includes Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). While the INDIA bloc, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

According to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission following the Special Intensive Revision, there are 7.42 crore (74.2 million) voters in Bihar.

Araria constituency

Araria district remains one of the most underdeveloped in the region, with 92 per cent of its villages lacking medical facilities and 20 per cent having no formal education infrastructure. The majority of the villages in the district remain without electricity.

For years, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) maintained a stronghold in the seat without any serious competition. However, the INC won the seat in 2015, marking one of the dramatic shifts in the constituency. Since then, the contingency has witnessed growing unpredictable trends.

Araria Assembly Elections 2025 Voting Date

Araria, constituency number 49, will vote in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of the votes for the constituency will take place on November 14, 2025.

Araria Assembly Elections 2025 Result Date

Following the counting of the votes, the result for the Araria constituency will be declared on November 14, along with the polling result of the Bihar Assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Araria Assembly Elections 2025 Candidates

The current MLA of the constituency is Abidur Rahman of the INC. Key candidates contesting in the Araria constituency are:

Shagufta Azim (JDU)

Md. Manzoor Alam (AIMIM)

Chandra Bhushan (AAP)

Abidur Rahman (INC)

Farhat Ara Begum (JSP)

Araria Assembly Election 2020 Results