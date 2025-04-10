India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal kicked up a storm last week after he urged Indian startups to move beyond consumer-centric businesses and focus on deep-tech sectors instead of “grocery delivery and ice cream making.”

Advertisment

Speaking at the second edition of the government-led startup conclave called the Startup Mahakumbh, the minister said, "Are we going to be happy being delivery boys and girls... Is that the destiny of India? This is not a startup, this is entrepreneurship... What the other side is doing -- robotics, machine learning, 3D manufacturing and next generation factories."

What is Indian startups' position

With a population of approximately 1.4 billion India is the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. And though there are over 1.57 lakh government-recognised startups and more than 100 unicorns, it is yet to catch up with its rivals like China in deep-tech sectors. While China is aggressively working on sectors like semiconductors, AI, electric vehicles (EVs), and robotics, India is still caught up in food delivery and fantasy sports apps.

Advertisment

Also Read: HP laptops to be assembled in India; Tamil Nadu to get $115mn facility

Both China and India with their strong population were envisaged as centres for global startup growth. But by 2024 China left India behind with companies like Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance becoming global leaders. While most Indian startups, struggled with scale and profitability despite showing great capabilities.

Big Indian startups making losses

Advertisment

Some of the biggest Indian startup companies like Swiggy, Ola, Zepto and PharmEasy made significant losses in the year 2024 while chasing scale and market dominance. While losses does not every time signifies failure, it does raises questions about their potential of making money in the future.

Here we take a look at some loss making Indian startups in 2024 as per a report by Inc42 Media: