Big Boss moment: Husband lands in trouble after wife receives his traffic CCTV pics with lady friend

A man in the Indian state of Kerala landed in a difficult situation after his wife was sent his photographs with a lady friend which was captured through the CCTV camera by the Motor Vehicle Department.

The pictures were sent by the department to inform the man regarding the violation of road safety rules. However, the wife was not irked by the violation of rules that her husband committed, but by the pictures which showed that her husband was travelling with another woman.

The photos were clicked by the safety cameras which are installed on the roads of Kerala. In the pictures captured on April 25, the man was riding a scooter without a helmet.

Since the man, an Idukki native, had registered the scooter under his wife's name, the details of traffic rules violations, the fine imposed as well as the photos were sent to her.

The husband was questioned by his wife about the woman with whom he was riding the scooter. The 32-year-old man, who works as an employee at a textile shop, claimed that he had no relationship with the lady and had only given her a lift, as reported by the news agency PTI.

The issue changed into an argument between the married couple as the wife refused to believe the explanation that her husband gave.

On May 5, a complaint was filed by the wife at the Karamana police station in which she accused the husband of manhandling her as well as their three-year-old child.

"He was taken into custody based on her statement. An arrest was recorded under IPC 321 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 294 (obscene acts) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (assault or neglect of child)," said a police officer, speaking to PTI.

The police produced the man before the court which later remanded him in judicial custody, he added.

There has been an intense political row in Kerala over the installation of CCTV cameras on roads of the state as part of the road safety project 'Safe Kerala'.

Serious corruption charges have been levelled by the opposition Congress against the LDF government over the contracts which are related to the installation of CCTV cameras.

The CCTV cameras were installed on the state roads to assist traffic police in nabbing motorists that violate traffic rules.

The CCTV cameras were installed on the state roads to assist traffic police in nabbing motorists that violate traffic rules.

The cameras also assist security agencies in apprehending criminals who are absconding by identifying their faces, and the routes which they take to run committing crimes.