/Bidisha Neog vs Himanta Biswa Sarma: Can Congress rookie shake BJP veteran’s stronghold in Jalukbari Assembly Elections 2026?

As Assam is set to vote in the Assembly Election 2026 on April 9, Jalukbari constituency has once again emerged as one of the most closely watched constituencies, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will face an unexpected challenge from Congress debutant Bidisha Neog. The contest reflects a classic face-off of experience versus emergence. While Sarma is a three-time MLA, Neog is a newcomer who joined the party just a year earlier.

Despite limited experience, Neog has relied heavily on grassroots campaigning. Her strategy includes door-to-door outreach, small meetings, and direct engagement with voters at local gatherings. She has framed her campaign around inclusivity and a vision of a unified Assam, inspired by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. “I am not scared to fight Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Neog told NDTV.

BJP stronghold in Jalukbari

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Jalukbari, which is located in the Kamrup district, has long been considered a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party dominance. Sarma has represented the constituency since 2001, steadily strengthening his political base over the past two decades.

Confident of another victory in the constituency, Sarma has downplayed the challenge, citing strong support from voters in the last elections in 2021 when he defeated Congress candidate Romen Chandra Borthakur by a margin exceeding one lakh votes. “I don’t even know who the opposition has fielded in Jalukbari. BJP workers are campaigning on my behalf. Last time, 74 per cent voted for me. This time I expect 85-90 per cent.”

What to know about Jalukbari constituency

Located in Kamrup district, Jalukbari is a mix of urban and semi-urban voters, making it politically significant. Following the 2023 delimitation, the constituency now has over 2.1 lakh voters and 247 polling stations. Apart from Sarma and Neog, independent candidate Dipika Das is also contesting.