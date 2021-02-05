Biden doesn't mention India in first diplomatic speech

US President Joe Biden promised a new era after the scattershot foreign policy of his predecessor, Donald Trump, declaring “America is back” on the global stage in his first diplomatic address as president.

Biden’s speech on Thursday was a full-throated attempt to vanquish doubts, and convince Americans of the value of a forceful international approach.

In his speech, Biden signalled aggressive approaches to China and Russia, urged Myanmar’s military leaders to halt their coup, and declared an end to US support for a Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen.

"America is back. America is back. Diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy. As i said in my inaugural address, we will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday's challenges, but today's and tomorrow's," he said.

But what about India? A long time ally of the US, a member of the Quad, and one of America's most important partners.

The new vice-president -- Kamala Harris -- is a half-Indian herself. There are atleast 20 Indian-Americans in Biden's White House team.

But the new US president made no mention of India. Not once.

Historically, Democrats have been friendlier with India -- from John F Kennedy to Barack Obama. And all American presidents have tried to improve ties with India.

India also sits at the centre of the strategic architecture, and the US envisions for the Indo-Pacific region. New Delhi is Washington's biggest Asian partner.

Their interests coincide as far as Chinese aggression is concerned.

So Joe Biden's omission of India from his diplomatic address may or may not have been intentional. But it certainly raises questions.