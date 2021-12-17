Bhutan confers highest civilian honour on Indian PM Modi, thanks him for support

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Bhutan's highest civilian award, the Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo, on Friday.



The news was announced on social media by Bhutan's Prime Minister's Office.

"Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo. HM highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person," PMO, Bhutan said in a Social media post.

It is the highest decoration awarded in recognition of a lifetime of service to the people and Kingdom of Bhutan.

It was established on November 7, 2008, by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to honour those who have dedicated their lives to serving Bhutan's nation and people.



Bhutan is the most recent and closest of India's neighbours to honour Prime Minister Modi with its highest civilian honour.

Previously, the current Prime Minister of India has received top honours from Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, the Maldives, Palestine, and Bahrain.

The award is in recognition of India's welcoming attitude toward Bhutan under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Vaccines, medications, and other emergency services were provided by India to the neighbouring countries during the pandemic.



(With inputs from agencies)