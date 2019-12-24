Bhopal court issues summons to Madhya Pradesh transport official over death threats

The Judicial Magistrate Court in Bhopal has issued summons to Madhya Pradesh transport department Deputy Secretary Kamal Nagar for giving death threats to social worker Bhuvaneshwar Mishra.

Mishra has alleged that Nagar has given him death threats and used abusive language on phone calls made to his mobile number from the residential telephone number of Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Rajput.

Mishra has alleged that the death threat was given to him on September 16 after which he complained to the police at TT Nagar police station but no action was taken.

Mishra then complained in the Court of Judicial magistrate Amit Nigam stating that he was given death threat because earlier he has complained of corrupt practices against Mishra to Lokayukta and other senior officials.

After the complaint, the court ordered for details of call records of Rajput's residential telephone number. The details showed that a call was made to Mishra.

The court then yesterday issued summons to Nagar under IPC section 506 (2) and asked him to appear before the court.