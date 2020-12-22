Bharat Biotech recruits 13,000 volunteers for Phase III trials of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech, the maker of one of India's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates said on Tuesday its recruitment of volunteers for a late-stage trial of the shot is half done.

Bharat Biotech has signed up 13,000 volunteers for the Phase 3 trial, backed by India's government medical research body, and is progressing towards its goal of 26,000, the company said. The trial began in mid-November at multiple sites across India.

With this, Covaxin is on track to continue its progress towards achieving the goal for Phase-3 clinical trials across multiple sites in India.

The indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV), it added.

"Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses," Bharat Biotech said.

According to the company, the vaccine is developed and manufactured at Bharat Biotech's BSL-3, biocontainment facility.

"This is an unprecedented vaccine trial ever to take place in India, and we are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation, "Bharat Biotech Joint MD Suchitra Ella said.

(With inputs from agencies)