Beware! Delhi Police tweets list of 'potentially dangerous' websites related to coronavirus

In many parts, cases came to the fore, where scammers tried to exploit coronavirus fears by offering masks and other items to extract money or hijack the accounts of the victims
In a bid to alert citizens of scams in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Police on Wednesday shared a list of "potentially dangerous domains".
Delhi Police's DCP Cybercrime, in a tweet, said: "Following domains are listed as potentially dangerous domains, please don't open them".
Following domains are listed as potentially dangerous domains, please don't open them:-— DCP Cybercrime (@DCP_CCC_Delhi) March 25, 2020
coronavirusstatus[.]space
coronavirus-map[.]com
blogcoronacl.canalcero[.]digital
coronavirus[.]zone
coronavirus-realtime[.]com
coronavirus[.]app
bgvfr.coronavirusaware[.]xyz
In many regions of the world, cases came to the fore, where scammers tried to exploit coronavirus fears by offering masks and other items to extract money or hijack the accounts of the victims.
The tweet did not provide any details, but it shared a news article of CNN, where scammers are trying to take advantage of coronavirus fears.
Meanwhile, various administrations are also struggling to contain misinformation and fake news in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
A few days ago, IBM detected a particularly malicious email spam campaign that impersonates the World Health Organization.