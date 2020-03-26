Beware! Delhi Police tweets list of 'potentially dangerous' websites related to coronavirus

In a bid to alert citizens of scams in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Police on Wednesday shared a list of "potentially dangerous domains".

Delhi Police's DCP Cybercrime, in a tweet, said: "Following domains are listed as potentially dangerous domains, please don't open them".

Following domains are listed as potentially dangerous domains, please don't open them:-



coronavirusstatus[.]space

coronavirus-map[.]com

blogcoronacl.canalcero[.]digital

coronavirus[.]zone

coronavirus-realtime[.]com

coronavirus[.]app

bgvfr.coronavirusaware[.]xyz

(1/2)#StaySafe — DCP Cybercrime (@DCP_CCC_Delhi) March 25, 2020

In many regions of the world, cases came to the fore, where scammers tried to exploit coronavirus fears by offering masks and other items to extract money or hijack the accounts of the victims.

The tweet did not provide any details, but it shared a news article of CNN, where scammers are trying to take advantage of coronavirus fears.

Meanwhile, various administrations are also struggling to contain misinformation and fake news in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

A few days ago, IBM detected a particularly malicious email spam campaign that impersonates the World Health Organization.