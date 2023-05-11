Bengaluru's 7 streets among India's top 30 high streets, city's MG Road ranks first

The iconic MG Road in Bengaluru ranked first in the list of top 30 high streets in India. Mumbai’s Linking Road and Somajiguda in Hyderabad were also among the top 5 high streets on the list released by Knight Frank India.

Knight Frank India is an international property consulting company in residential and commercial places.

South Extension (Part 1 and Part 2) in Delhi is in the fourth spot. The ranking is based on various parameters determining the quality of experience high streets provide customers.

"Globally, cities are identified by their high streets, often one of the main attractions of the city, and the brands on these streets - a barometer of the city's worth on a global platform," said Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director at Knight Frank India.

The consultant has conducted a primary survey of 30 high street locations in eight major markets of India and released a report ‘Think India Retail 2023- High Street Real Estate Outlook.’

The five parameters of ranking include parking, public transport, store visibility, spending quotient and average trading density.

High streets in India are inspired by traditional ‘Haat’ and ‘Weekly Bazaars’ that transpired into posh and sophisticated high streets across the country. These streets are a major landscape for retail shops, from Kirana shops to modern retail arenas.

Top 10 high streets in India

MG Road- Bengaluru

Somajiguda- Hyderabad

Linking Road- Mumbai

South Extension- I & II- Delhi

Park & Camac Street- Kolkata

Anna Nagar- Chennai

Commercial Street- Bengaluru

Sector 18 Market- Noida

Brigade Road- Bengaluru

Church Street- Bengaluru

The report also finds that top high streets are not the ones demanding the highest rent. As per the ranking, Delhi’s Khan Market and DLF Galleria in Noida have been graded the bottom five markets, despite their rent being amongst the highest in the country.

MG Road, Bengaluru

MG Road or the Mahatma Gandhi Road runs east from Trinity Circle at one end to Anil Kumble Circle at the other. In the pre-independence era, the road was known as the South Parade. It was only in February 1948, that the road was renamed as Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read | ISRO successfully completes maiden test of Semi-cryo engine Power Head

It is one of the busiest roads in the city and is lined on one side with retail stores, food outlets, restaurants and many more. The street also has many office buildings, shops and theatres. It is also home to many facilities and banks. There are two Metro stations on MG Road, Trinity and MG Road, both on Purple Line.

The MG Road Boulevard is being reconstructed after construction of the MG Road Metro station was completed and services launched on October 20, 2011.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE