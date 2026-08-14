/Bengaluru residents to pay up to Rs 25,000 for parking outside home? Here’s what new proposal says

Bengaluru residents may soon have to pay up to Rs 25,000 annually to park cars on residential roads. The new charges would be implemented if the Karnataka government approves the police under a draft proposal. According to the proposed Greater Bengaluru Area (Parking) Rules, 2026, hourly charges will also be levied for on-street parking on other roads and the parking rates would depend on the road.

According to the proposal, the residential parking charges would depend on the type of car. For small cars, an annual permit fee would cost Rs 15,000, for sedans it would be Rs 20,000, and for SUVs, the charges would be Rs 25,000.

For on-street parking in non-residential areas, car owners may have to pay between Rs 40 and Rs 80 an hour, while two-wheeler parking charges could range from Rs 20 to Rs 40, depending on the road category.

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The draft proposes a graded pricing system based on road classification. Cars would be charged Rs 40 per hour on Category C roads, Rs 60 on Category B roads and Rs 80 on Category A roads. For two-wheelers, the proposed rates are Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 40 per hour on Category C, B and A roads respectively.

Off-street parking is expected to become cheaper, with hourly charges ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 40 for cars and Rs 10 to Rs 20 for two-wheelers. Monthly passes are expected to range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000, and those parking overnight between 8 pm and 8 am would get a 50 per cent concession on monthly off-street parking charges.

The draft rules also aim to discourage vehicles from occupying roadside parking for extended periods by imposing higher charges once a vehicle remains parked for more than two hours.

If the proposal comes into force, it would significantly change Bengaluru’s parking framework by treating public road space as a paid resource and nudging motorists towards designated off-street parking facilities.