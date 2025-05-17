Published: May 17, 2025, 10:58 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 10:58 IST

In a horrific incident in India's silicon city Bengaluru, a software professional was killed after an argument over fetching a cigarette. The fight started with the stranger asking the software professional to fetch a cigarette for him, but on denial the accused allegedly rammed his car into the man's motorcycle from behind.

The 29-year-old software engineer Sanjay and his friend Chetan Pujamath, who were software engineers, had stepped out of their house in the early hours of May 10, to take a break from the work-from-home night shift around 4 am, reported news agency ANI.

Sanjay was smoking a cigarette on the roadside along with his friend, when the accused 31-year-old Prateek, a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, working as a manager at a private company arrived at the spot in his car and asked Sanjay to buy a cigarette for him while he sat in his car.

Sanjay reportedly refused to fetch the cigarette and slammed Prateek's lazy and entitled behaviour which enraged him leading to a heated argument between them.

The situation was defused after locals intervened, after which Prateek left the place fuming and parked his vehicle a short distance away.

Later, Sanjay and Chetan were heading back to their office on the former's motorcycle, when Prateek allegedly rammed his car into their bike from behind causing severe head injury to Sanjay, who hit the pavement. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries, reported ANI.

His friend Chetan, who was riding pillion, also sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalised.

The incident occurred at Vasanthapura Cross on Kanakapura Road and the CCTV footage of the horrific incident is with the police that is investigating the case for more details. The accused has been arrested.