Bengaluru hospital transports liver for surgery via Namma Metro, avoids city’s notorious traffic | Watch

Doctors at a hospital in Bengaluru decided to transport a liver to another hospital via the Namma Metro to avoid the city’s notorious traffic and managed to arrive on time. A video of the team of medical professionals transporting the liver via Bengaluru’s Namma Metro has gone viral on social media. As per reports, it was the first time the Metro was used for such a medical emergency in the city. The patient had been battling severe hepatitis-related liver failure and was given a new lease of life after the donated liver was rushed to SPARSH Hospital in RR Nagar using the Metro.

The organ had been ‘harvested’ from a 24-year-old accident victim and travelled from Whitefield to the hospital, covering over 31 kilometres and 30 Metro stations, in just 55 minutes.

In the now-viral clip, the hospital team is seen deboarding the last coach of a Metro and rushing the organ container while being assisted by Metro ground staff.

Green corridors created on Metro route

For this special ride, green corridors were created at both ends of the Metro journey: a 5.5-kilometre stretch from the private hospital to Whitefield (Kodugodi) Metro Station and another 2.5-kilometre route from RR Nagar Metro Station to SPARSH Hospital, as per a hospital statement issued on Saturday.

The key concern was the evening traffic, which could have delayed the transplant beyond the organ’s viability window, the hospital added.

The last coach of a scheduled Purple Line service was cleared exclusively for the medical team, with full security arrangements and on-ground coordination.

‘Time was of essence, Metro was fastest, safest option’

“Time was of the essence. Had we taken the road, the organ could’ve been wasted due to heavy weekend traffic. The Metro gave us the fastest and safest option. We are deeply grateful to BMRCL and SOTTO Karnataka for their swift and wholehearted support,” said Dr Mahesh Gopasetty, HOD and Senior Consultant, Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, SPARSH RR Nagar.