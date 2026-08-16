/Bengaluru couple found dead: What husband’s chilling WhatsApp voice note to mother reveals

A couple was found dead at their rented house in Bengaluru’s Laggere area, with a late-night WhatsApp voice message sent by the husband to his mother emerging as a key lead in the police investigation. Sumant Jain, 32, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, 29, a software engineer, were found dead at their home in Rajeshwarinagar, where they had been staying for around four months. Police said Sumant was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, while Padmavathi was found dead inside the house.

According to a Times of India report, the couple had been married for four years and had no children. Sumant worked for a firm in Nandini Layout, while Padmavathi was employed by a technology company in Whitefield and was originally from Dharwad district.

What did Sumant say in WhatsApp voice note?

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The report added that the preliminary investigation suggested that the couple had an argument over their house shortly before the deaths. Sumant reportedly sent his mother a WhatsApp voice message at around 1.30 am on Thursday, saying Padmavathi had told him, ‘This house is mine’.

Police said Sumant sounded upset in the message, describing what had happened, and told his mother that he intended to end his life. He also reportedly asked her to take his provident fund money and belongings from the house.

Padmavathi’s family has alleged that Sumant killed her before taking his own life. Police are investigating the allegation.

Police probe sequence of events

Investigators suspect the argument turned violent, with Sumant allegedly hitting Padmavathi and suffocating her with a pillow. Police said he later tried to wake her and realised she was not breathing. He then allegedly called his mother and told her what had happened in the voice message.

Family members tried reaching him after hearing it. When their calls went unanswered, they contacted the landlord. The house was subsequently opened, and the couple was found dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Nagesh DL said the exact circumstances remained unclear. “We are yet to ascertain if she also committed suicide or it was a murder. She was found lying dead while her husband was found hanging,” he said, as quoted by TOI.

Rajagopal Nagar Police have registered a case. Investigators are now working to establish Padmavathi’s cause of death and reconstruct the precise sequence of events.