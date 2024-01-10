Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth allegedly overdosed 4-year-old son with cough syrup before 'pre-meditated murder'

The police in India's Goa state have found empty bottles of cough syrup in the room where the CEO of Mindful AI Lab Suchana Seth is alleged to have killed her four-year-old son, Press Trust of India reported.

A police official told the PTI that the finding of empty cough syrup bottles indicates that Suchna might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to her son and that it was a pre-planned murder.

Suchana Seth allegedly smothered her child to death either with a cloth or a pillow, according to officials cited by the PTI.

The Bengaluru-based techie Suchana Seth allegedly killed her son in the apartment at Candolim in Goa and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, police said.

"The post-mortem conducted on the body has indicated the possibility that the child might have been smothered to death and there were no signs of struggle," a senior police official told the Press Trust of India.

"We are examining the possibility if the woman gave a heavy dose of cough syrup to the child before putting him to death," the official said.

Suchana did not own an office space

Meanwhile, it was found that Suchana Seth's listed address of her company is a co-working space and not a particular office on its own, The Indian Express reported.

According to Suchana Seth's LinkedIn page, she is the CEO of Mindful AI Lab and was among the top ‘100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021’.

"Suchana is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs," her LinkedIn profile says.

The 39-year-old CEO was serving as a director of a machine intelligence-based firm registered in September 2020 and was active. "Goa police visited the office of the firm and collected information," a Bengaluru police official told The Indian Express.

Seth was also affiliated with the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society, a cyberspace research centre at Harvard University, Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute.

The alumni page of the cyberspace research centre described Seth as an "AI ethics expert and a data scientist".