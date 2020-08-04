Beirut blast: Indian mission in Lebanon in touch with Indian community

Indian mission in Lebanon is in touch with Indian community following the aftermath of powerful twin explosions in the capital Beirut.

Indian envoy to Lebanon Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan speaking to WION said, ''we are in touch with the Indian community. We have advised them to remain calm. No injuries reported among the Indian community till now."

He also said no one at the Indian mission in the country has been impacted by the blast.

Indian mission has shared its help line numbers with the Indian community.

Social media images showed explosion in the country's capital. The development comes even as verdict in the assassination of former prime minister Rafik Hariri is due on Friday. He was assassinated in 2005. Four members of Iran-back terror group Hezbollah members are being tried in absentia for his assassination at the court in the Netherlands.