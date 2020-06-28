Befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories: PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India bows to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh.

Addressing the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi further said that the valour of the Indian soldiers will always be remembered and families who lost their sons, still want to send their other children to defence forces... their spirit and sacrifice is venerable.

''The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders and sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories,'' Modi added.

On making India self-reliant, Modi said that people from all over India are writing, reiterating their support to the movement to make India self-reliant, he said and added that being vocal about local is a great service to the nation.

Modi also urged the people to be more careful as India is unlocking.

''As compared to Lockdown, we need to be even more careful now during Unlock. If you don't wear masks, follow social distancing & other precautions, you put yourself as well as others at risk. I appeal to all countrymen to not be careless,'' he said.



People are commonly talking about one thing- when will 2020 end. They feel it has been a year of many challenges. There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we've always overcome them. We've emerged stronger after challenges: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat