BBC tax raids saga: Office becomes home for a dozen BBC senior employees

BBC tax raids saga, which started days after a controversy stirred by a documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has entered its third day. NDTV media outlet sources have now revealed that BBC senior employees are now spending their nights in the office as the "survey" continues at the company's India offices.

Earlier, it was reported that many BBC employees have been asked to work from home however, as per the latest reports, at least 10 senior employees have not left their workplace for the last two days as the Indian tax officials continue with their tax evasion probe.

The probe as per reports involves gathering the company's financial data from the staffers and collecting copies of the documents. But the operations at BBC offices are continuing without any hindrances, as per reports.

The whole episode started Tuesday at around 11:30 AM at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. As per reports quoting officials the operations has been carried out for over 45 hours now.

India's Supreme Court has already called a petition seeking to put a complete ban of the two-part documentary "India: The Modi Question" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots as "entirely misconceived".

However, there are still some petitions left which have challenged the Indian government's decision to block the documentary's links on social media platforms. These petitions will be heard in the month of April.

The opposition leaders in India are targeting the government and linking the raids to the controversy stoked following the release of a two-part BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots in 2002 and Modi. The UK's national broadcaster advised its staff to cooperate with the Income Tax officials and "answer questions comprehensively".

WATCH WION LIVE HERE