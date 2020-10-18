BARC India expresses dismay at misrepresentation of its communication by Republic Network

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has slammed news channel Republic network for disclosing and misrepresenting confidential communication.

In a statement, BARC India said Sunday, "BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency."

The statement comes in response to Republic network claiming that BARC's response in an e-mail exchange with the channel stands in contradiction to the allegations levelled by Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

"BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India's rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network," BARC added.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police busted a major fraud of manipulating TRP (Television Rating Point) data by at least three TV channels and also made arrests with regard to it.

In consequence, BARC, on October 12, had announced that it has paused the measurement of television viewership ratings of news channels for a period of twelve weeks.

Republic TV, earlier on Sunday, claimed that the BARC has 'confirmed that there was never a case against the network and there was no malpractice or illegality found against it'. The media group also released an alleged email sent by BARC and said that the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's remarks that Republic TV was involved in fudging the TRP data was 'based on a lie'.