Bangladesh I&B Minister inaugurates Bangabandhu Media Centre in Delhi, calls for strong ties with India

Visiting Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday inaugurated the Bangabandhu Media Centre, named after the country's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at the Press Club of India (PCI) in Delhi.

A life-size photo of Rahman was also unveiled in the presence of minister Mahmud and Bangladesh high commissioner Muhammad Imran. It is for the first time that a media centre has been named after a foreign leader at any press club in India.

Hasan said, “It's my great pleasure to inaugurate the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Indian press club. I want to register my thanks to the leaders of the press club, secretary and the committee to decide the set up the media centre that will facilitate the journalist here, to know Bangabandhu, the struggle of Bangabandhu and also strengthen ties between Bangladesh and India."

The development comes as Bangladesh is celebrating the Mujib year on the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country to take part in the national day celebrations. It was his first outside visit since the Covid pandemic began. The last being in 2019.

He batted for strong ties with India, saying, “India and Bangladesh relationship is a wide-ranging one. We have a historic relationship."

Responding to a question by WION on the Afghanistan situation, he said, “Stability in Afghanistan is important for stability in South Asia.”

Asked on COVID vaccine export he said, “We understand your local demand. Understand your local complexity. My visit is not for the vaccine.”

India had sent 103 lakh doses of vaccines to the country, of which 33 lakh was via grant, and 70 lakh was sent commercially. India had to suspend further exports globally as the country was grappling with the 2nd wave of the Covid pandemic.