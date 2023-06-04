Balasore train accident: Injured passengers travelling to Kolkata meet with tragic road accident

Balasore train accident: In a shocking turn of events, a bus ferrying passengers injured in India’s tragic Balasore train accident met with an accident in Bengal's Medinipur district. The bus, carrying several critically injured passengers, collided with a van near Medinipur on Saturday, June 3rd.

The collision was so intense that it caused the bus to overturn and damaged the van completely. Several passengers, including the drivers of the bus and the van, sustained injuries, while many of them were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway. Authorities are yet to find the cause of the accident. Latest updates from the Balasore train accident Earlier, in a devastating incident that sent shockwaves across the nation, at least 288 people lost their lives, and over 1,000 others sustained injuries in a horrific three-train collision in Odisha, India. The collision involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train, creating a scene of unimaginable destruction and chaos.

Media reports described the harrowing scene as one train rammed forcefully into another, causing carriages to be catapulted high into the air. The impact twisted and mangled the train coaches, resulting in several carriages being completely derailed and tossed onto their sides or even roofs. The force of the collision was so intense that a passenger section was crushed beneath an overturned carriage.

According to railway officials, the two passenger trains were carrying a total of more than 3,400 passengers at the time of the incident. The crash has caused widespread grief and shock, not only in the local communities but throughout the country. Odisha CM briefs PM Narendra Modi Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide an update on the tragic accident. During their phone conversation, Patnaik emphasised the efforts being made by doctors, medical students, and other healthcare service providers to treat injured passengers. The Chief Minister assured the Prime Minister that every possible measure was being taken to save lives in various hospitals across Odisha.