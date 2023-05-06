Bajrang Dal ban row: BJP’s Yogi Adityanath enters the fray as Congress issues clarification

Karnataka elections 2023: Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday accused the Congress Party of mocking the Hindu faith after it allegedly proposed a ban on Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist organisation. He delivered the speech during a public rally in Chikkamagaluru. “Banning Bajrang Dal means Congress is trying to make a mockery of the Hindu faith. Hindu community will not tolerate and accept it,” the firebrand leader of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party said.

Yogi Adityanath is one of the 40 star campaigners that the BJP has deployed ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka slated to be held on Wednesday, April 10. The leader also said in his speech that he has come from the land of Ram (Uttar Pradesh) to the land of Hanuman (Karnataka). “The bonding between the two states underlines the fact that they are integrally one and ”materialise” the concept of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ (One India, Prosperous India),” he said. Congress retracts on Bajrang Dal ban proposal Earlier, the Congress party in its manifesto said that it was committed to taking "firm and decisive action" against individuals and organizations spreading "enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities."

It also mentioned Popular Front of India (PFI), a Muslim group banned by some states for alleged links to terrorism and Bajrang Dal among organisations that it may seek to ban. This prompted a fierce reaction from the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who accused the Congress of insulting Hanuman.

However, later a senior Congress leader clarified that there was no such proposal under consideration. Veerappa Moily, a former chief minister of Karnataka and a member of parliament, clarified that banning an outfit was not possible for a state government.