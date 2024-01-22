Ayodhya's much-awaited welcome for Ram Lalla: Flower shower, musical offering by 30 artists

India's temple city of Ayodhya is all decked up for the grand consecration ceremony of the much-awaited Ram Mandir and 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla idol, which has been carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj and will be placed inside sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya.

In the grand ceremony, army helicopters will shower flowers on the temple city and different Indian musical instruments will be played by 30 artists inside the temple premises during the Aarti (ritual offerings), as per the Temple Authorities. The authorities said that bells will be handed over to the guests during the Aarti (ritual offerings), which they will ring during the ritual.

During the ceremony, 30 musicians will perform in unison while playing different musical instruments. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Representation of all major religious, spiritual sects

The representatives of all major religious and spiritual sects of the country will be attending the historic Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. People from different sections of society, including representatives of different tribal communities, will also take part in the ceremony. After the idol's consecration ceremony, the prime minister will address the distinguished gathering.

In accordance with the Shastriya protocols, the consecration ceremony will be held in the Abhijeet Muhurta on Monday afternoon (Jan 22). A consecration ceremony is generally attended by Seven Adhivasas and a minimum of three Adhivasas remain in practice. The rituals will be conducted by 12 Acharyas. All the proceedings of the Anushthan will be overseen, coordinated and directed by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid and Lakshmikant Dixit of Kashi will act as the principal Acharya.

Along with PM Modi, the consecration ceremony will be attended by Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

Acharyas from various schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, system of worship, religious sects and traditions and saints of more than 150 traditions - Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas - along with major figures of more than 50 tribal traditions will participate in the Prana Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony in the premises of the Ram Mandir.

This is the first time in recent history that there is a representation of tribal people from hills, forests, coastal belts, and islands in such a ceremony.