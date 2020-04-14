Authorities seal coronavirus hotspots in Srinagar 

After PM Modi’s speech, authorities have started sealing COVID-19 hotspots in Srinagar city by cementing iron roads to stop the movement of people.

Authorities have started sealing all those areas where multiple cases of CoronaVirus were reported since morning.

People falling under these areas will get essential commodities through administration and certain routes have been kept open where the deployment of security forces have been made.

“Initially, when cases came out, it was notified as a hotspot. This is to stop the further spread of viruses. We have kept alternate route and access of them,” said Mubashir, an Executive Magistrate.

Authorities say they have held meetings with the local administration before sealing these areas.

“Plans have been framed for the supply of essential services and a community has been formed,” Mubashir said.

Srinagar has reported 70 CoronaVirus positive cases so far with valley crossing the 200 mark yesterday. Four people have died due to the pandemic while 250 are still active positive.

There are 12 hotspots and all of them have been sealed now as a containment measure under the government policy.