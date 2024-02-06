Aurangzeb razed Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, says ASI in RTI reply

In response to the Right to Information (RTI) query, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) claimed that a temple at the site of Krishna Janmabhoomi Complex was demolished by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb for building a mosque in Mathura district of Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report published by The Times Of India, the ASI mentioned the information which was based on historical records of a 1920 gazette.

In the RTI reply, the ASI attached an excerpt from the November 1920 gazette which stated, “Portions of Katra mound which are not in the possession of nazul tenants on which formerly stood a temple of Keshavdev which was dismantled and the site utilised for the mosque of Aurangzeb…”

Advocate plans to move Allahabad High Court

A resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Pratap Singh, filed the RTI query and the reply came from a superintending archaeologist of ASI, Agra circle.

Singh had appealed for information regarding the “dismantling” of the Keshavdev temple, which has been said to be a part of the Krishna Janmabhoomi complex.

The ASI, in its RTI reply, did not specifically mention the words “Krishna Janmabhoomi” but confirmed that the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb carried out the demolition of the former temple of Keshavdev which was located at the disputed site.

Speaking to TOI, chief of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh said that he will submit the key evidence to Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court.

“On the basis of historical evidence, we had in our petition mentioned that Aurangzeb issued a decree in 1670 CE to demolish the temple. Following that, Shahi Idgah Mosque was built there. Now ASI in reply to the RTI query has attested the information. We’ll put forward ASI reply in HC during the Feb 22 hearing,” he said.