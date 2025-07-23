The meme artist, Krishna, also known as 'Atheist Krishna' died at 28 of Pneumonia. The popular internet content creator made memes on PM Modi and dared to make him laugh. Atheist Krishna was part of the cultural phenomenon of sharply edited meme videos that playfully critiqued politics and society, rooted in nationalist values. He built a massive online following with 429,000 followers on X(formerly Twitter).

One of Krishna's friends posted on X, revealing the cause of death; notably, his lungs were inflamed and filled with fluid. The internet saw #AtheistKrishna trend for hours. Artists, influencers, and journalists hailed his creativity and courage. Others remembered his memes helped them through the tough times of the Pandemic.

Atheist Krishna gained a significant following by trolling Congress Party and Mrs Sonia Gandhi. A few years ago, he posted this video in response to Congress calling Sonia Gandhi, Sherni.

However, he drew some flak online for making memes on dying Palestinians.