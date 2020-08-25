At Vaishno Devi shrine, more pilgrims from outside J&K to be allowed soon

Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board is mulling increasing the number of pilgrims outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from the current 100 to 200 or more.

Amidst strict COVID-19 protocol, only 2,000 pilgrims can go to the holy place in Reasi district of the Union Territory, of these 1900 are from within the Union Territory and only 100 people can be outside.

Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir told WION, "We have kept outsider capacity at 100. This will be reviewed this week. This is expected to be increased. The maximum limit can be 500 till September if allowed."

The shrine board has come up with protocols for the pilgrimage for outsiders which includes carrying a COVID0-19 negative report which is not more than 48 hours old and only online registered yatris will be allowed. They can register by going to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

In accordance with the home ministry guidelines, children below 10 years, above 60, persons with comorbidity, pregnant women won't be allowed at the shrine.

At entry point, yatris will be checked by thermal scanning and all along the route and even at the holy caves, strict COVID-19 rules of social distancing will be implemented.

Yatris without mask or face cover are not allowed at the shrine and at every location sanitizers have been kept.

The pilgrimage resumed earlier this month on August 16. Helicopter services till the shrine has also started but due to lack of pilgrims no chopper has flown yet. The shrine board is mulling putting helicopter services as an option during the online registration.