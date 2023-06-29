At least two killed, several injured; incidents of short circuits & tree fall reported in Mumbai: BMC

The monsoon season has arrived a little early in India. Most states have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the last few days.

Recently, Maharashtra's Mumbai has not only been experiencing heavy rainfall but has also witnessed several dangerous damages, including short circuits and trees falling. Tragically, two deaths have also been reported by the civic authorities, Mid-day reported.

A 30-year-old man named Premlal Nirmal and a 38-year-old person identified as Kaushal Doshi died due to injuries caused by trees falling.

Additionally, a woman, 36, in Thane was reported injured when a portion of a single-story 'chawl' collapsed on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier issued an orange alert, predicted heavy to hefty rainfall in six districts of Maharashtra, and said that Mumbai is expected to witness relatively less intense showers.

The department has also issued an orange alert for the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Nashik, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places. Trees falling and short circuits In its evening bulletin, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that in the last 24 hours, Mumbai has witnessed some 26 incidents of tree falls, 15 incidents of short-circuits, and six incidents of the collapse or partial collapse of houses.

As per the report, 22 incidents of tree falling have been reported, including 3 in the city, 7 in the eastern suburbs, and 12 in the western suburbs. Following such incidents, the residents have registered their respective complaints.

In addition to the tree falling, short circuits in the city were also reported, with two in the main area and one each in the western and eastern suburbs. The local authority departments have been notified of these incidents.

Furthermore, several complaints of landslides have been received, with reports of stones and soil falling from gullies in two eastern suburbs.

News agency PTI reported that in the incidents of house collapses in Mumbai a 17-year-old boy, Rehan Shaikh, was also reported injured. He was admitted to nearby Shatabdi Hospital and is now in stable condition, the BMC said.

In its evening bulletin, the BMC said that Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with Colaba and Santacruz observatories recording 77.0 mm of rain. While Dahisar received 154.5mm, Bhayander in Thane district experienced 128.0mm, and Juhu Airport and Ram Mandir recorded 71.5mm and 76.5 mm, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

