At least eight die after building collapses in Maharashtra, several feared trapped

At least eight people died after a multi-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in the western Indian state of Maharashtra early on Monday.

News agency ANI quoted Thane Municipal Corporation who confirmed eight casualties adding that five people have been rescued.

#UPDATE Death toll rises to 8 in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued: Thane Municipal Corporation PRO #Maharashtra https://t.co/kGgAEs3vDP — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020 ×

Earlier, 20-25 people were initially feared dead after the building collapsed in the wee hours.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.



At least five people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6j90p1GloQ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020 ×

A video also surfaced after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued a child from the rubble of the building.