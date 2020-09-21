At least eight die after building collapses in Maharashtra, several feared trapped

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 21, 2020, 07.31 AM(IST)

At least eight die after building collapses in Maharashtra Photograph:( ANI )

Earlier, 20-25 people were initially feared dead after the building collapsed in the wee hours on Monday

At least eight people died after a multi-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in the western Indian state of Maharashtra early on Monday. 

News agency ANI quoted Thane Municipal Corporation who confirmed eight casualties adding that five people have been rescued.

A video also surfaced after the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued a child from the rubble of the building. 