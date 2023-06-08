At least 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada launch protest

Hundreds of Indian students have been on a sit-in protest since last week in Canada’s Brampton city against possible deportation due to fake admission letters.

At least 700 students, mostly from India’s western Punjab state, are being feared to be kicked out of the country after the Canadian authorities found their "admission offer letters" to educational institutions to be fake.

The matter came to light in March when these students applied for permanent residency in Canada.

Since May 29, several Indian students have been on an "indefinite sit-in" protest at Airport Road of Mississauga, outside the head office of Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA). Students tricked by travel agency According to a report by the Hindustan Times newspaper, these Indian students arrived in Canada between 2017 and 2019 and a few in 2020.

The students had received notices from the CBSA in 2021 and last year after the agency found the letters of offer of admission to a Canadian higher education institution to be "fake".

These fake documents were issued by a Jalandhar-based travel agent who had charged more than Rs 1.6 million ($19,300) per student, PTI reported. Canada wildfires worsen air quality, 'stay indoors' alert in New York City | World DNA In the wake of the crisis, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal has urged India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to address the issue.

"These (700) students are innocent and have been cheated by the clique of fraudsters. I shall be highly grateful if you again look into the matter personally and take up the matter with concerned agencies including the High Commission of Canada and the government of Canada so that these students can be saved from being deported," reads a letter from Dhaliwal to Jaishankar. Canadian ministers show support On Tuesday, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown joined the protesting students and extended his support to them.

I have joined Gurpartap Singh Toor (Brampton Councillor) tonight at the international student protest site to show our support for students. International students have been part of Canada’s success story," the Mayor said while interacting with the protesting students. Joined @gurpartapstoor tonight at the international student protest site to show our support for students. International students have been part of Canada’s success story. Any dream is possible in Canada. Students shouldn’t be the victims of fraudulent immigrant consultants… pic.twitter.com/8o1F2NaAq5 — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) June 6, 2023 × "Students shouldn’t be the victims of fraudulent immigrant consultants many years after their journey to Canada," Brown added.

Apart from Brown, several Canadian leaders and ministers have extended their support to the Indian students by visiting the protest site.

(With inputs from agencies)