/At least 15 killed, two injured after mini bus rams into truck in Rajasthan’s Phalodi

At least 15 people were killed and two others were injured after a mini bus carrying devotees rammed into a stationary trailer truck in Rajasthan’s Phalodi on Sunday (Nov 2). The accident happened near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway, the police said. The victims belonged to the Sursagar area in Jodhpur and were returning from the Kolayat temple in Bikaner after offering prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

“15 people have lost their lives in a road accident in Phalodi district. Two are injured. The injured persons are undergoing treatment. The affected family have our full support,” Police Commissioner Om Prakash Paswan said.

Vikas Rajpurohit, Superintendent of Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, said, “I have received a call from the Police Commissioner to stay alert and ready for the treatment of patients who have met with an accident. There are around 15-16 casualties. We are ready for it.”

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved. He added that district administration officials have been instructed to ensure proper treatment is provided for all those who were injured in the tragic incident. He also wished for a speedy recovery for the injured and peace for the departed souls.

“The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families,” Sharma wrote on X. “Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. I pray to the Lord to grant peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured.”