At BJP National Convention, Indian PM Modi says, 'oppn raising slogans of NDA winning over 400 seats'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Feb 18) addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Convention just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. At the convention in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Modi said that today, opposition leaders were raising the slogans of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning more than 400 seats this time. "To take NDA to 400, BJP will have to cross the mark of 370," Modi said in the presence of top BJP leaders.

"We are not here to do politics but to serve the country," Modi added. "People keep telling me you have achieved so much, you have fulfilled all major promises, then why are you still working so much? The entire country believes that having a spotless 10-year term and taking 25 crore people out of the poverty line is not a simple task..." he also said. #WATCH | Delhi: At the BJP National Convention 2024, PM Narendra Modi says, "I am not asking for the third term to enjoy power... If I had thought about my house, I would not have built houses for crores of poor people. I am living for the future of poor children. The dreams of… pic.twitter.com/dRh3VCiuQK — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024 × Speaking further he said, "If I had thought about my house, I would not have built houses for crores of poor people. I am living for the future of poor children. The dreams of crores of women, poor, and youth are Modi's resolve...".

BJP passes political resolution

The two-day national convention got underway on Saturday. On the first day of the BJP's convention, the party passed a significant political resolution titled 'Viksit Bharat' (advanced India)- highlighting the achievements of the Modi government. #WATCH | Delhi: At the BJP National Convention 2024, PM Narendra Modi says, "...We ensured the death penalty for crimes like rape. To deal with it quickly, special arrangements were also made. I am the first Prime Minister who raised the issue of toilets from Red Fort...I am… pic.twitter.com/elKSbVDKz8 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2024 × The BJP said that the Modi government would return to power for a third straight term with a roadmap for expanding its welfare and development programmes. BJP National President JP Nadda urged party workers to surpass the 370 mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

NDA would win a 'thumping' mandate in polls: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present at the national convention, said on Sunday that the NDA would win a thumping mandate in the elections and Narendra Modi would return as prime minister for a third straight term in office.

Union Home Minister Shah said that Modi not only gave citizens the courage to dream of a "Shrestha Bharat" (great India) but also made a collective effort to realise that dream.

Hitting out at the opposition INDIA alliance, Shah said that the bloc was out to defame India and was inflicting wounds upon the country's democratic soul and framework.