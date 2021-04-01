At all public and private sector centres: Covid vaccination throughout April, including gazetted holidays

The Central government on Thursday said that vaccination against coronavirus will be offered on all days in the month of April at both public and private sector vaccination centres.

The Centre has written to all States and Union Territories today and asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID vaccination in these covid vaccination centres on all days of the month including gazetted holidays during April 2021, the ministry said.

"This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the States/UTs on 31st March, 2021 to optimally utilize all COVID Vaccination Centres across the public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of COVID vaccination. This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the Government of India along with the States/UTs for COVID-19 vaccination," it said.

The decision comes on a day when the third phase of vaccination began in India on Thursday, with all those above 45 years of age eligible to get the jabs.

On Thursday, India recorded a massive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, reporting 72,330 cases in the last 24 hours.

With the latest addition, the country's tally has soared to 12,221,665, according to the government. The active cases have hit 584,055, and India is now the fifth-worst hit country. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 162,960.

(With inputs from agencies)