/Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to return to India, shares emotional post on social media

After a historic visit to the International Space Station (ISS), Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla will return to India on Sunday. Shukla, who has been training in the US for the Axiom-4 mission to ISS for the past one year is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for his hometown Lucknow.

He is expected to return to Delhi to participate in the National Space Day celebrations on August 22-23, reported PTI.

Shukla shared a smiling picture of himself sitting in an airplane on Instagram and spoke about how excited he is to return to India and share his experiences on the ISS with people there.

As I sit on the plane to come back to India, I have a mix of emotions running through my heart. I feel sad leaving a fantastic group of people behind who were my friends and family for the past one year during this mission. I am also excited about meeting all my friends, family and everyone in the country for the first time post mission. I guess this is what life is -- everything all at once," Shukla wrote in the post.

"Having received incredible love and support from everyone during and after the mission, I can't wait to come back to India to share my experiences with all of you," he further wrote.

Shukla scripted history by becoming the first man from India to fly to NASA’s International Space Station under a private mission and only the second Indian to travel into space after Rakesh Sharma in 1984. Two astronauts were chosen and trained for several months. However, in the end, Shubhanshu Shukla got the chance to go to the space station.