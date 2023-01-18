Assembly Election 2023 Date Out: Check Nagaland, Tripura & Meghalaya Voting, Result Date & candidates details

Elections 2023: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the three northeastern states, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly elections on Wednesday, 18 January. These states will kickstart India's hectic election schedule for the season of 2023. After the conclusion of elections in these three northeastern states in March, the assembly polls will start for Karnataka, Mizoram, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. All these elections and their results will play a crucial role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Here is a detailed look at the three states before the upcoming elections:

Tripura Assembly Elections 2023

Total seats- 60

Current strength - 53

- 53 BJP - 33

- 33 IPFT - 4

- 4 CPI(M) 15

15 Congress - 1

- 1 Vacant - 7

Current Chief Minister- Manik Saha

Voting date- 16 February

Probable result date- 2 March

In the last assembly elections that were held in 2018, BJP won 33 seats, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won 4, the CPM won 14 and the Congress won only one seat. The rest six seats went vacant. 2018 was a special victory for BJP as they ended the rule of the Leftist government and Biplab Deb became the CM. Though the party had to remove him in May 2022 over performance issues and made Dr Manik Saha the new CM.

Furthermore, the BJP's relationship with its key ally, the tribal outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), is strained. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, recently visited the state to resolve these issues and launched the Jana Vishwas Yatra to rally support for the party. On the other hand, the Left and Congress have joined forces in Tripura to defeat the BJP, as they did unsuccessfully in West Bengal in 2021.

Pradyut Manikya, who previously worked for the Congress, has founded Tipra Motha, relying on tribal seat influence. The party will support whoever supports its call for a separate Tipraland. Hangsha Kumar Tripura of the BJP has also joined the Tipra Motha and his tribal supporters.

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023

Total seats- 60

Current strength - 42

- 42 NPP - 20

- 20 UDP - 8

- 8 AITC - 8

- 8 PDF - 2

- 2 BJP - 2

- 2 NCP - 1

- 1 Independent - 1

- 1 Vacant - 18

Current Chief Minister- Conrad Sangma

Voting date- 27 February

Probable result date- 2 March

The current Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is from the National People's Party (NPP). The NPP has 20 seats, the UDP has 8, the People's Democratic Front (PDF) has 2, the BJP has 2, and two are Independents. The opposition party, TMC has a total of nine seats. The Congress won the most seats in the Meghalaya assembly election in 2018, but its total of 21 fell short of the halfway mark in the 60-member legislature.

The BJP supported the NPP to form the government in the state and Conrad Sangma was appointed chief minister. Recently, schisms emerged between the NPP and the BJP. Sangma had stated on the spur of the moment that his party would contest all of the seats in 2023. Two NPP MLAs recently resigned and joined the saffron party. In 2018, the BJP won only two seats.

This time, the party intends to lead the coalition government as the coalition partners are attempting to mend fences.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who defected from the grand old party to the BJP in 2015 and is now the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), can play a critical role in strengthening ties between the allies.

Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023

Total seats- 60

Current strength - 59

- 59 NDPP - 41

- 41 BJP - 12

- 12 NPF - 4

- 4 Independents - 2

- 2 Vacant - 1

Current Chief Minister- Neiphiu Rio

Voting date- 27 Febraury

Probable result date- 2 March

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the BJP, and the Naga People's Front (NPF) comprise the ruling coalition United Democratic Alliance (UDA). The Chief Minister is Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP. In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance, formed ahead of the 2018 elections, is holding strong. In Nagaland, there is no opposition. The NPF lost 21 MLAs to the UDA. The NPF received 26 seats in 2018, the NDPP 18, the BJP 12, the NPP 2, the JDU 1, and one Independent.