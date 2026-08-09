/Assam to push centre to reduce Kaziranga's Eco-Sensitive Zone from 10 km to 1 km: Himanta Sarma

During a visit to Bokakhat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is set to approach the Centre within two months, demanding a reduction in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) near Kaziranga National Park from the recent 10-km default limit to 1 km. Sarma also noted that because Kaziranga has not yet received its final notification, a 10-km buffer restriction has automatically come into effect, which he argued has hindered infrastructure and urban development in the area.



“There are several development-related challenges in Bokakhat that we intend to address, including the development of a stadium, improvements to the town’s infrastructure, and other key projects,” Sarma said.

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How will this change help Bokakhat?

He announced that once the park's final notification is issued, the government will push for a scientifically-based 1-km Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) instead. He also explained that this change would relax restrictions on civic projects, including plans for a modern stadium in Bokakhat, while compromising wildlife safeguarding. “Once there is a proper notification, the eco-sensitive zone will be reduced to one kilometre, which will significantly ease many of the existing constraints,” Sarma added.



He insisted that the proposal seeks to strike a balance between conservation needs and development goals, easing the difficulties local residents currently face under existing regulations. The announcement comes against the backdrop of ongoing debate over conservation policy in Assam.

In June 2025, the government had withdrawn the preliminary notification for Kaziranga's ninth addition in Sonitpur district, a decision that drew criticism from conservationists, who warned it could weaken ecological connectivity.