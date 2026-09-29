An Assam Rifles soldier died, and four others were injured after a suspected militant launched an attack on a patrol team in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, along the border with Myanmar on Tuesday (September 29). The attack occurred at 6.30 am when 21 Assam Rifles soldiers were patrolling in an area where border-fencing work was going on.



The 42-year-old deceased soldier has been identified as Havildar Jankhokai Kuki. All the injured soldiers were rushed to a military hospital. In response to the attack, security forces have launched an operation in the area to neutralise the insurgents, officials confirmed.

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NSCN K-YA faction

A preliminary report indicates that the attack was launched by insurgents belonging to the NSCN K-YA faction. However, officials could not confirm the attackers' identity. Meanwhile, an official statement from the Assam Rifles is still pending on the incident.



Changlang Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu said he had been informed about the incident and instructed the officer-in-charge of Changlang police station to collect further details. "We have received information about the incident that took place along the India-Myanmar border and have asked the OC of Changlang police station to collect information related to it," the SP said.