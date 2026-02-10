/Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma files Rs 500 crore defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sharma on Tuesday (Feb 09) filed a Rs 500 crore defamation case against Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Jitendra Singh and Bhupesh Baghel over what he called false and malicious allegations made against him over his land holdings.

Sarma, in a post on X, said the action was taken after remarks made at a Congress press conference. “Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference.”

The Assam CM's decision follows a press conference by the state Congress on February 4, during which the party's state president, Gaurav Gogoi, claimed that a party investigation into the Chief Minister's assets found that nearly 12,000 bighas of land across the state had been occupied by Sarma and his family.

The BJP leader said the era of hit-and-run politics is over and that if the Congress leaders have any evidence, let them present it before the court. “The era of hit-and-run politics is over. If they have even an ounce of courage or evidence, let them prove every allegation before a court of law,” he said, adding, “I will not be intimidated by propaganda, coordinated slander, or political theatrics of so-called slaves of the Gandhi family,” he added.

On February 8, the political feud reached a fever pitch after the Chief Minister publicised findings from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report. CM Sarma levelled the serious allegation that Gaurav Gogoi had renounced his nine-year-old son’s Indian citizenship in favour of a British passport, further claiming that the child’s religious identity was changed from Hinduism to Christianity without the minor's informed consent.