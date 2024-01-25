Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claims Rahul Gandhi uses 'body double' during yatra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (Jan 25) said that the Congress party had become 'soft Naxalite' and that their slogans no longer align with the Gandhian philosophy or principles.

"Congress' politics has become 'soft Naxalite'. Their slogans don't reflect Gandhian principles anymore. I too was in Congress for 22 years. But it never had such slogans earlier. Congress had a soft slogan. I see that they have killed even the soul of Congress. Entire carcade was full of so-called Left people, Left-leaning people," Sarma said during a media briefing.

He further accused Rahul Gandhi of using a body double for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (United India Justice March).

Citing media reports, he alleged that the Congress leader sits inside a room created in the bus while the one who waves at the world is Rahul Gandhi's lookalike.

"I have not seen but I have seen reports. Congress people told me that Rahul Gandhi generally sits inside the bus. Then who is sitting in the front who looks like Rahul Gandhi from far? This is another issue," he said.

"You people (media) think that you're clicking Rahul Gandhi's photos, but in reality, it is his body double," he added.

He also accused the grand old party of instigating a communal clash in Assam.

"What was this Yatra? Look at its timing. They had hatched a conspiracy to instigate a major communal clash in Assam. We had a glimpse of it in Guwahati. But their big conspiracy was to cross through Assam during the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha and a clash ensued in the state. But the people of our party and Ram Bhakts restrained themselves. They did not let anything untoward happen in Assam...I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi...people of Assam will see you in Lok Sabha for your arrogance," Sarma said.

"I give you this commitment today - Congress will get an even lesser number of seats in Assam and we will defeat them with a good margin. I promise you this today," he said in the presser.

Assam CM asks police to file case against Gandhi after his supporters break barricades

Earlier, the Congress party's yatra was barred from entering the northeast Indian city of Guwahati on Tuesday (Jan 23) which led to clashes between the party workers and police officers.

The Congress supporters, who broke the barricades and raised slogans, were force-stopped by police.

Sarma took to his official X account and said that he had instructed DGP GP Singh to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd to break barricades.

"I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd," the chief minister posted on 'X' in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV. These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture.

He said that the video footage shared by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence.

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'Naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture," the chief minister said.

"Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now', he added.

In order to avoid traffic disruptions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sarma had earlier said that the Yatra would not be allowed inside the city.