/Assam CID probes 50 social media accounts over suspected flood relief fundraising 'scam'

The Assam Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an investigation into the alleged fundraising racket against nearly 50 social media accounts suspected of collecting money in the name of Assam flood relief. Citing sources, police confirmed that these accounts are being traced by the cyber cell for reportedly sharing UPI IDs and QR codes to solicit donations by claiming they were meant for flood relief.



Officials also claimed that all financial transactions connected to the identified accounts will be accessed, warning that those found misusing public donations in the name of flood-affected people would face legal action. Police have cautioned the public to verify the authenticity of individuals or organisations before donating, refraining from sending money to unverified online accounts, and flagging any suspicious fundraising campaigns.

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Police issue advisory

Assam Police also issued an advisory directed at digital media platforms and content creators, instructing them not to reveal the identities of children affected by the floods or post unblurred images and videos that could leave them vulnerable to cybercrime and exploitation.



The advisory further called for responsible reporting practices that safeguard children's rights and privacy. The CID said the ongoing initiative aimed to curb fraudulent fundraising and encourage ethical reporting throughout the state's flood relief efforts.

Floods inundate Golaghat, Numaligarh

On Friday, large parts of Golaghat district of Assam remained inundated after an upsurge in the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers, forcing several families to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps.