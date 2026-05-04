/Assam Assembly Elections Result 2026: See the full list of winning candidates

Counting of votes for the 126 seats of the Assam Legislative Assembly is underway on Monday (May 4), with early trends expected to shape the political future of the gateway to the Northeast. The high-stakes contest for power in Dispur is primarily a battle between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which is seeking an overall hat-trick, and the Congress-led opposition front spearheaded by Gaurav Gogoi. The ruling alliance is aiming to secure a second consecutive term for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Officials from the Election Commission of India are supervising the counting process across 40 centres in the state. As per established protocol, postal ballots are being counted first, followed by votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines.

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The BJP-led NDA’s key constituents in Assam include the Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodo Peoples’ Front. On the other side, the opposition alliance comprises the Indian National Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, Communist Party of India (Marxist), All Party Hill Leaders Conference and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation.

Record turnout, tight contest

Assam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, recording a voter turnout of 85.64 per cent, higher than the 2021 election. The majority mark in the 126-member House stands at 64 seats. While most exit polls have projected an edge for the incumbent NDA, opposition leaders have expressed confidence in securing a mandate for change, citing issues such as regional identity and wages of tea plantation workers.