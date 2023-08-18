As student suicides rise in India's Kota, authorities issue guidelines to provide mental support to students

Amid rising student suicides in Rajasthan's Kota, the district administration on Thursday (August 17) issued guidelines to provide mental support to students. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the administration ordered all hostels and paying guest accommodations to install spring-loaded fans in all rooms to provide students with mental support and security.

During a meeting last Saturday, the administration also urged owners of coaching institutes, hostels and PGs to abide by an order issued in December last year. The order mandated a weekly off for students, a maximum-class strength of 80, and mandatory psychological evaluations for students and teachers.

How do these spring loaded-fans work?

According to the HT report, the spring in these fans is designed to uncoil the moment it detects a load, effectively detaching the fan from the ceiling, and preventing hangings. The fans will also have installed sensors that sound an alarm in the event of an attempted suicide. Citing officials, the report added that some institutes already have such systems installed and a similar plan was floated back in 2017.

#WATCH | Spring-loaded fans installed in all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations of Kota to decrease suicide cases among students, (17.08)

However, experts flayed the order and said that such a move will only increase the stigmatisation of students already grappling with fragile mental health.

Around twenty-two students have died by suicide in Kota since the beginning of this year.

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it is important to understand the problems of the students. "Coaching management heads have been called for a meeting & a discussion on what needs to be done will be held..." Chief Minister Gehlot told reporters.

