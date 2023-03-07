Indian PM Modi to attend swearing in ceremony of new Nagaland and Meghalaya governments

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremonies of the newly elected governments of the Indian Northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland.

For National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma this is his second time as the Chief Minister. He along with some members of his cabinet took oath as ministers for the new NPP-led Meghalaya government.

In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP coalition won 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The government will be led by Neiphu Rio. Rio is set to be the Chief Minister for the record fifth term. The ceremony is will take place later on Tuesday.

After attending the two oath ceremonies, Modi as per PTI will return to Guwahati in the evening and hold a closed-door meeting with the Assam cabinet before retiring for the night at Koinadhara state guest house.

On Wednesday he would leave for Agartala where he will attend a third oath-taking ceremony, that of the Manik Saha-led BJP government.

(With inputs from agencies)

