As India skips mention of 'One China,' Beijing hopes for open reiteration; Taiwan says in touch with Delhi

As India skips any public mention of "One China" amid the Taiwan Strait crisis, Chinese envoy Sun Weidong has "hoped" for a more public reiteration of the policy. In a transcript released after a post-briefing with a select group of journalists, Ambassador Sun said, "The one-China principle is the political foundation of China-India relations." This is also the fundamental premise for China to develop relations with other countries, including India. We hope that the Indian side could openly reiterate its one-China policy like many other countries. "

It is important to remember that both External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have skipped any mention of the policy which Beijing holds very dear. In response to a pointed question at last week's MEA presser, the spokesperson said, "India's relevant policies are well-known and consistent." "They do not require reiteration". The last time India publicly mentioned the policy was in a 2005 joint statement with China.

Several countries have reaffirmed the One China policy in the backdrop of the Taiwan Strait crisis that saw Chinese military exercises in the backdrop of the visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi. In South Asia, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan's Taliban regime have reaffirmed the policy by issuing a statement or a comment. The policy basically means Taiwan is part of China, which is dismissed by the government in Taipei.

Meanwhile, the Taipei economic and cultural centre in India, or Taiwan's de facto embassy in Delhi, has issued a statement and thanked India among other countries who have called for restraint. The statement said, "The government of ROC (Taiwan) wishes to convey sincere gratitude to the executive branches and parliamentarians of over 50 countries, including India," which have called on "all sides to exercise restrain, de-escalate tensions, avoid unilateral actions to change the status quo and maintain peace and stability in the region."

The statement highlighted that Taiwan will "maintain close communication and coordination with the US, Japan" and all other "like-minded nations", including India, to jointly preserve the rules-based international order and safeguard security across the Taiwan Strait. India has reacted only once on the issue, with the spokesperson of MEA's calling for restraint and "avoidance of unilateral actions to change the status quo".



