As India set to begin another journey in UNSC this year, a playbook of how it can showcase its ability

With the beginning of the new year, India will begin a new journey at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as it will become its non-permanent member for the eighth time.

India will enter UNSC along with Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico for the 15-member UNSC for a two-year term.

India will be presented with a unique opportunity to demonstrate its ability as a global power and strengthen its claim to a permanent seat.

So what will be India's agenda and approach at UNSC? Here's a report to answer all such questions related to India and UNSC.

India has been a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a total of seven times in the past. There was a 19-year break when India was not the member of the council after a term from 1991-1992.

The values India will hold at UNSC

In the words of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, India's approach will be guided by 5s: samman, samvad, sahyog, shanti, samriddhi (respect, dialogue, cooperation, peace and prosperity).

With these values in mind, India vows to emerge as a mediating force as frictions between world powers emerge.

Key priorities that could lead to a permanent seat

Counter-terrorism, maritime security, scientific research, technological development with a human touch and maintaining international peace will be the main agendas that could pave the way for a permanent seat at the UNSC.

Let's look at some of the statistics which strengthens Indiá's demand for being awarded a permanent seat.

India is the fourth-highest troop-contributing country at the United Nations. A total 6,700 Indian troops are deployed in UN peacekeeping currently and over 200,000 Indians have served in several such UN missions since 1948.

As many as 160 Indians have lost their lives serving under the UN flag.

In 2007, India became the first country to deploy an all-women contingent to a UN peacekeeping mission.

India will seek to leverage its strength to improve peacekeeping efforts around the world.

Also, India is the vaccine manufacturing hub of the world.

Almost 60 per cent of vaccines distributed around the world come from India, which means one out of every three vaccines.

The cost of production and clinical trials is the lowest in the world in India.

As the world's pharmacy, India would seek to reform the global institution to respond better to health crises in the future.

The next reason is the most important one which is India's clear position on combating international terrorism.

As a non-permanent member, India would push for an effective response to global terrorism, abuse of information technology by terrorists, disrupting their nexus with sponsors, stemming the flow of terror financing and strengthening cooperation with other multilateral forums.

The common perception suggests that the non-permanent members are powerless as they don't have the power of veto.

However, this is not entirely true as these members have what is called as 'collective veto'.

To pass any resolution in the council, at least seven non-permanent members should agree to it.

Even, if the permanent members have already said 'yes' to a resolution, it still needs the backing of at least seven non-permanent members. This is called a collective veto.

Also, along with the permanent members, the non-permanent members assume the monthly presidency of the UNSC.

As president, they can decide the topics of debate and issues they think are important to be discussed at the high table.

Non-permanent members also preside over several committees and working groups at the UNSC.

Keeping all these aspects on perspective, Indis has plenty of room to lead from the front and strengthen its case to grab permanent membership.

