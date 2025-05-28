Arunachal Pradesh records first COVID-19 case, total active infections over 1,000 in India

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first case of COVID-19 in the current wave on Wednesday (May 28), as the total number of active cases in India has surged to 1000.

According to health officials, a 34-year-old pregnant woman and her mother in Itanagar have tested positive. The woman is undergoing treatment in the hospital for fever and mild cough, while her mother is in isolation as she remains asymptomatic.

State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa urged people to remain calm, saying that the new strain of the virus is not as severe as the previous variants.

“The health department is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus,” he said.

Active cases cross 1,000

India has recorded 1010 active cases according to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (May 26). Maximum cases reported are in Kerala, with over 400 active cases. Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have also seen a rise in cases.

So far, six deaths have been reported, three in Maharashtra, two in Kerala, and one in Karnataka. However, the ministry said that more details are awaited before the deaths can be attributed to COVID-19.

Delhi has reported 104 active cases with a sudden rise in cases within a week. A senior Delhi Government health official confirmed the figures but said that the situation remains under control and authorities are closely monitoring any potential surge.

On Friday (May 23), the Delhi government issued an advisory directing hospitals to prepare for any possible surges. The hospitals have been advised to ensure the availability of beds, essential drugs, functional equipment like ventilators and BiPAP machines.