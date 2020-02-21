Arth: A Culture Fest - A glimpse of India's culture begins in Delhi

India's first multi-regional culture festival 'Arth' (Arth: A Culture Fest) is back with its second edition. The festival started today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Arth: A Culture Fest, will last for three days (21, 22 and 23 February). In the three-day festival, you will get a glimpse of the culture of India.

'Arth' is a cultural celebration intended to showcase the ways of India's culture. Starting from today, the festival will focus on literature, culture, society, music, traditions, history and art.

In the festival, you will get to see more than 30 speakers, over ten panel discussions and more than ten workshops. There will be several performances and tastes of different Indian cuisines.

The festival will also witness the participation of scholars, philosophers, writers, artists and craftsmen of India.



Full schedule of Arth: A Culture Fest

First day: (21 February 2020)

Program starts at 11 am

11:00am - Mahishasura Mardini: The mother slains the demon: Purulia Chhau, by Tarapad Rajak

12:00pm - Deep Prajavalan and inaugural address: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra, Shreyasi Goenka, Vikram Sampath

12:30pm - Understanding of Indian classical dance (Panelist): Geeta Chandran, Madhavi Mudgal, Maithil Devika, Shovana Narayan, Moderator: Sujoy Prosad Chatterjee

1:30pm - Rigveda revisited (Panelist): Himani Mittal, KV Krishnan, Sanjeev Sanyal, Satish KS, Vasudev Aital

2:15pm- Desert songs: Performance of Langa, Manganiyar and Kalbeliya of Rajasthan, Artist: Soram Nath

3:00pm - The pain of separation: The pain of Partition, (Panelist): Kishwar Desai, Meenakshi Jain, Sardindu Mukherjee, Moderator: Makrand Paranjpe

3:45pm - Whose economy is it anyway? Lord Meghnad Desai talks with Sanjeev Sanyal

4:30pm - Discussion with the release of Ashwin Sanghi's book 'Vishnu's Vault' - 'Contemporary in History and Mythology' (Panelist): Ashwin Sanghi, Sanjeev Sanyal, Moderator: Radhakrishnan Pillai

5:15pm - Reasons to be happy are - Mental health in today's India: Shyam Bhatt, Yogini Shambhavi, Moderator: Vikram Sampath

6pm - Discussion on Milind Soman's book 'Made in India' inauguration- 'Fit India to Hit India' Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore talks with Milind Soman

6:45pm - Performance of Kumar Vishwas

8pm - Shubha Mudgal's performance



Second day (22 February 2020)

11am- Guru's song: Gurbani, Artist: Bhai Manohar Singh

11:45pm - The Warp and Weft: The Grandeur of Indian Wear (Panelist): Shaina NC, Sudeep Bhutoria, Suvankar Sen, Moderator: Shefali Vaidya

12:30 pm - Men whose ideas have shaped India: Netaji, Swami Vivekananda and Savarkar, (panellists): Anuj Dhar, Makaranda Paranjpe, Vikram Sampath, Lord Meghnad Desai, Moderator: Good morning

1:15pm - From Literature to Cinema: Literary Impact on Celluloid (Panelist): Anant Vijay, Bhagwandas Morwal, Manoj Rajan Tripathi, Moderator: Arpit Wageria

2:00pm - Happiness without any reason - Mandira Bedi talks with Satyadev Burman

2:30pm - Lobbying for the 'Right' cause, Panelists: Anurag Saxena, R Jagannathan, Ratan Sharda, Shaina NC, Moderator: Shubhrastha

3:15pm - From God's Own Country: Ottan Thull from panelists in Kerala: Mohana Krishnan

4:00pm - "Becoming the World Guru: Recovering India's place in the new world order, (Panelist): Anurag Saxena, Baijayant Jai Panda, David Frawley, Hindol Sengupta, Moderator: Raghav Awasthi

4:45pm - India's civilizational ethos and its intersection with secularism: Mayank Singh's conversation with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

5:45pm - The Abrogation of Article 370 and what it means to 'Kashmiriyat' (Panelist): Gohar Geelani, Jamyang Shering Namgyal, Sushant Sarin, Syed Salman Chishti, Vivek Agnihotri, Moderator: Abhijeet Iyer Mitra

6:45pm - Nationalism in times of strife: New dimensions of nationalism - Sudhir Chaudhary's conversation with Amit Shah

7:45pm - Desert echoes - Mame Khan's performance

8:45pm - Euphoria's performance

Third day (23 February 2020)

11am - Cymbals from the North-East: Manipuri Pung and Dole Cholam artist: Sinam Basu

11:45pm - Sacred ecologies: Indic Faiths and their Message (Panelist): David Frole, Dushyant Sridhar, Hema Hari, Moderator: DK Hari

12:30pm - Life in Literature - Ruskin Bond talks with Premak Goswami

1:15pm - Discussion on culture and art: Conversation between Prasoon Joshi and Yatindra Mishra