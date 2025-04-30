As tensions between India and Pakistan worsen in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday (April 30) said that the country will exercise restraint for "regional peace", but if provoked, it will respond with "full force".

As the Indian government braces for some concrete action against Pakistan, Pakistan has been bracing for a "possible attack".

Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, however later, retracted its statement, saying that any attribution of the attack to them was “false” and “hasty.”

"In case of any escalatory move by the Indian side, we will respond very strongly,” Ishaq Dar said during a joint press conference in Islamabad with Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Notably, Pakistan has addressed the media thrice in 24 hours, which might be seen as a desperate try to defend and distance their nation from the Pahalgam terror attack.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan's government and armed forces are on alert for the possibility of any attack.

“We are vigilant, our armed forces are vigilant and the nation will thwart any misadventure responding in a befitting and decisive manner at the time and place of our choosing,” Dar said.

Dar further disassociated Pakistan himself from the terror attack. “Pakistan has neither any connection … nor is the potential beneficiary."

As Dar makes these claims, distancing Pakistan from the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, earlier in the day, he accepted that his country removed the terror group TRF name from a UN Security Council Statement.

He said, "We opposed the mention of TRF in the UNSC statement condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. I got calls from global capitals, but Pakistan will not accept. TRF was deleted, & Pakistan prevailed.”

Also not to forget, just three days after the attack, Pakistan's deputy PM called the terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam attack, "freedom fighters".

"Those who carried out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district on April 22 might be freedom fighters," he said.

He also threatened to attack as he said that Pakistan would respond with a similar retort. "If Pakistan is attacked directly, a tit-for-tat reply will be given," he added.

